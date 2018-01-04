Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) Former Manchester United star and Indian Super League side ATK's coach Teddy Sheringham said it was unusual to finish a football game post midnight, something that he had never experienced in his long association with the game.

The match against FC Goa was delayed by nearly three hours due to the hurdles faced by the visiting side to reach the city. FC Goa headed straight from airport to kick off the match at 10.45pm last night.

"We do realise it's 1'o clock in the morning. We are not just the only crazy ones. Thanks for staying," Sheringham said after the drawn game.

"It's the first time I'm finishing a game at 1am and still sitting here. It's really unusual," the former Manchester United player, who won three premiership titles with the team, added.

There was plenty of suspense and drama in the build-up to the kickoff after the ISL first announced that the match would be delayed by a "minimum one hour".

Sheringham and Co. checked in by 8.15pm but the delay kept stretching.

"First we are told that it won't be 8'o clock it would be 8.30pm, then it changed to 8.45, 9.15 and so on... It was a hard day at the office." "It's very difficult but we kept talking about keeping our focus intact," he added.

Robbie Keane headed home a fourth minute lead from a Ryan Taylor free kick but FC Goa took 20 minutes to restore parity through all-time leading goalscorer Ferran Corominas.

"It's been a frustrating day and I think it showed on everybody not just their team but our team as well," the 51- year-old said.

"Goa had a tough couple of days but it has not been easy for us as well. I think it showed in both teams performances.

It was a tiring day and a lot of hard work for the players out there tonight.

"We have got a rough day as well. We were undecided on when we are going to be playing. If we are going to be playing what's going to be the outcome." PTI TAP PM PM .

