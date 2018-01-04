Jammu, Jan 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today greeted people on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

In a message, the governor observed that Guru Gobind Singh was a warrior and a philosopher-poet who strived for establishing a society based on equality, brotherhood, and respect for women.

He said the values underlying the teachings of the great Guru should guide our endeavours to establish a just social order.

The governor expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would usher the state towards peace, progress, and prosperity, strengthen the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood and re-invigorate the valuable traditions that are the hallmark of the glorious heritage of J&K for centuries.

In her message, the chief minister said the values underlying the teachings of the great Guru should guide our endeavours to establish a just and egalitarian society.

She said Jammu and Kashmir has been an abode of communal harmony and these occasions strengthen the inter-community bonds which are the need of the hour.

The chief minister prayed for the well-being of the people of the state. PTI AB ADS .

