New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Property consultant JLL India's CEO-Operations Santhosh Kumar has resigned from the company.

Its erstwhile CFO, Aveek Sinha, has been elevated as the CFO and Head of Operations, JLL India said in a statement.

"He (Sinha) takes on the position of Santhosh Kumar, outgoing CEO-Operations. Kumar, whose tenure ends on January 9, 2018, is moving onto an external opportunity," it added.

Sinha, who joined the company in 2012, is based out of Bengaluru and will oversee the strategic coordination of operations between offices as well as seamless functioning across various businesses.

Santhosh Kumar, who has been with JLL India for over 10 years, contributed significantly to its operations since the time of its acquisition of Trammell Crow Meghraj in 2007.

When contacted, Kumar said he resigned today and is looking for better entrepreneurial opportunities.

"Had a great 10 year stint with the firm which I thoroughly enjoyed. It is time for younger generation within JLL who have been nurtured over a period of time to take on the baton and grow the firm to next level of growth," Santhosh Kumar said.

JLL India has grown 10 times in the last 10 years both in revenue and profitability and maintained its leadership position in all the cities where JLL India operates, he said.

"JLL platform has built a strong workforce of more than 10,000 people in India who have been servicing their client on various business lines to remain as a market leader in every business lines," Kumar said. PTI MJH SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.