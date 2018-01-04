New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students today gathered in large numbers to meet the Vice Chancellor against the compulsory attendance move by the varsity.

The students, who were led by the JNU Students Union, said they sought a meeting with the VC to express their opposition to the move.

A JNUSU leader said they also wanted to submit a memorandum signed by 2,000 students to the VC but were denied meeting and have been given an appointment for Monday.

"We will question the VC about compulsory attendance on that day and raise other issues too," JNUSU President Geeta Kumari told the crowd after nearly two hours of stand-off with university officials.

"We would also raise questions pertaining to illegal circulars and arbitrary rules which are being framed on daily basis," she said.

An All-India Students Association (AISA) activist and student of the university said the court ban had empowered the administration to take "anti-students" initiatives and get away with it.

"Because of the ban, the administration is getting off scot-free despite taking all kinds of regressive initiatives," he said.

"Neither the VC meets us, nor are we allowed to protest at a place where it could be heard (by him)," he said, referring to the ban on any protest within 100-metre radius of the administration block. PTI CPB KIS .

