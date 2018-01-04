London, Jan 4 (PTI) An old mini off-road motorcycle belonging to The Beatles star John Lennon is set to be auctioned for over 30,000 pounds.

The legendary singer's Honda Monkey-Trail Z50A bike was due to be sold through H&H Classics at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull, West Midlands, on March 4, Express.co.uk reported.

Lennon used the now prized two-wheeler to move around his 72-acre Berkshire estate, where he put up during the time The Beatles disbanded.

He later sold the bike to Henry Graham nine years before he was shot to death outside his home in New York in 1980, at the age of 40.

John Harington, the current owner of the motorcycle, bought it from Graham and has taken care of it for the past 47 years.

Mark Bryan, head of sales for H&H Classics' motorcycle department, said, "Naturally we are thrilled to be entrusted with the marketing and sale of this bike, given its extraordinary provenance." PTI RDS RDS .

