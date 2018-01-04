(EDS: Correcting a typo in headline) Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) The Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose international airport here can now handle flight operations even in foggy conditions as the aerodrome has been upgraded to CAT-III-B level, which will allow aircraft to land in visibility as low as up to 50 meters with decision height of 15 meters.

The Kolkata airport is the fifth to have been equipped with ILS precision approach CAT-III-B operations. The other fourth airports with similar facilities are Amritsar, Jaipur, Lucknow and New Delhi.

"Now, irrespective of the wind direction, low visibility operations can be handled at the Kolkata airport, which has put in place CAT III-B ILS from today. This system will allow flights to operate till the visibility drops below 50 meters," the Airports Authority, the owner and operator of the Kolkata airport said in a release.

Category-III is an advanced navigation system that empowers an aircraft to land under foggy conditions.

Cat-III-A is a precision instrument approach and landing that enables a plane to land with a runway visual range (RVR) of 200 metres while Cat III-B helps in landing with an RVR of under-50 metres.

With the introduction of this facility on the runway 01R, both sides of the runway 19L/01R are now equipped for low visibility operations as runway 19L is already CAT-II compliant, it said.

Domestic airlines are required to deploy only CAT-III compliant planes and crew trained to fly under low visibility conditions.

The implementation of CAT III-B will help the Kolkata airport, which is one of the worst affected by fog during the winters when the visibility goes as low as 50 metres, can now overcome the problem of flight delays and cancelations, the AAI said.

Besides, the move also helps airlines avoid diversions and reduce holding of aircraft for visibility improvement as well as costs and fuel efficiencies, it said.

