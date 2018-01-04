New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Chinese tech giant Lenovo today said it has appointed Alok Garodia as the chief financial officer for its India operations.

Garodia will be based in Bengaluru and will be a part of Lenovo India's leadership team that is led by MD and CEO Rahul Agarwal, the company said in a statement.

He will strengthen Lenovo's transformation by focusing on growing market share and driving profitable growth for Lenovo in India, it added.

Garodia joins Lenovo from Nike, where he served as Director (Finance) CFO of the India business. He has also been associated with companies like BOC, PepsiCo and Nokia.

"Alok's wealth of experience and knowledge across various domains in finance will be an asset for the company. We are delighted to have him on board and are certain that he will strengthen Lenovo's financial performance," Agarwal said.

************ Teradata named Souma Das as India MD * Data and analytics company Teradata today said it has appointed Souma Das as the managing director of its India operations.

Das will be responsible for providing leadership and overall strategic direction to the company's India business, Teradata said in a statement.

He will oversee field operations that include sales, customer management, marketing, professional services and customer support, it added.

Prior to Teradata, Das was the regional vice president and MD of Qlik India. He has also worked with Infor India.

************ Infosys partners ValGenesis * IT firm Infosys today said it has partnered paperless validation company ValGenesis to offer stronger compliance and quality management for customers in the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

Under the partnership, Infosys will integrate ValGenesis' Validation Lifecycle Management System (VLMS) within its suite of services for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, Infosys said in a statement.

VLMS efficiently manages all types of validation activities such as equipment, computer systems, cleaning, analytical methods and process validation.

Infosys' life sciences practice works with over 50 leading pharmaceutical and medical devices companies, providing premium regulatory, quality and compliance services.

"Through this partnership, Infosys will help biopharma and medical devices customers transform to next generation of automation driven quality and compliance services which will help organisations generate significant efficiencies and allow them to focus on their core business," the statement said. PTI SR SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.