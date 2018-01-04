Kota (Raj), Jan 4 (PTI) Agreeing to the demands by Hindu Mahasabha to perform worship and light a lamp at the Maandhata Balaji cenotaph on Tiger Hill in Bundi district, the district administration allowed forest department officials to perform the ceremony at the holy site.

The administration, however, restricted any other organisation or person from performing the 'puja' until the complete cenotaph on the hill top was constructed and a report on the historical authenticity of the monument was received.

Shopkeepers and traders in the markets, that had closed their establishments across the city for last three days in support of the demand, opened their workplaces in the evening following the permission.

"In the meeting held with the representatives of all communities including Bundi Shahar Quazi and the district administration, respecting the public sentiments it was agreed upon that officials of the forest department would light the 'deepak' daily at Maandhata cenotaph on Tiger Hill," state food and supplies minister Babu Lal Verma told media persons at local MLA Ashok Dogera's residence.

Since the holy site and Tiger hill fall in the jurisdiction of forest department, a common decision was taken for lighting of the lamp by forest officials until the complete Maandhata cenotaph is constructed and the receipt of report on the historical authenticity of the monument from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), the minister said.

A high level committee would be formed to resolve the issue and after the committeeÂ’s report, formal puja would be allowed at the holy site, the minister said.

Till the reports from committee and ASI and the complete construction of cenotaph no one except the officials of forest department would be allowed to light the lamp at the site, he said.

With a view to restore peace and communal harmony in the city, it was decided to light a lamp at the site, Bundi Shahar quazi Abdul Shakur said. Since there is an idol at the site, a lamp should be lighted and I agreed to it, he said adding that some in his may not in agreement. But I will convince them, he added.

Hindu Mahasabha wanted to light the Deepak and perform Puja at Maandhata Balaji cenotaph and we are thankful to the administration and Shahar Quazi to allow to the lighting of the lamp at the site by forest officials, Hindu Mahasabha leader Sunil Hadouti said.

Earlier in the day, markets in the city remained closed for the fourth day today and opened only in the evening after the decision.

Despite the imposition of section 144, some groups of people assembled at places in the market but police force stayed soft and no untoward incident or use of force was reported.

The internet services and social media engines remained suspended and the suspension is likely to be extended for next the 48 hours till 6 am on January 7, an official said.

The order for extension of suspension of internet services in the district was sent to divisional commissioner for signature, he said. PTI CORR ADS .

