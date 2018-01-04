Noida (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A man, who was arrested for kidnapping a class 12 student from Dadri area of Noida and raping her, has been sent to 14 days in judicial custody by a city court, police said today.

The convict, Anuj, had kidnapped the girl last month after which her parents approached the police and a case was filed, a police official said.

The police traced Anuj through electronic surveillance and other informations, and he was arrested from Amabala in Haryana, Station House Officer of Dadri police station Ram Sen Singh said.

The SHO claimed that Anuj had confessed to kidnapping and raping the minor several times in captivity.

The victim girl has been handed over to her parents. She was also sent for medical examination, the policeman said.

The accused was produced before the court and sent to 14 days judicial custody in jail, he added. PTI COR KIS KIS .

