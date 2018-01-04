Bhadohi (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A man was arrested today from Gopiganj here for his alleged role in raping a 15-year-old girl at Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, police today.

Kamlesh Saroj (28) was picked up in a joint operation by the local police along with the Delhi Police from his native Ibrahimpur village under Gopiganj police station area, Inspector Sunil Dutt Dubey said.

The accused has revealed the names of his accomplices, he said.

The minor victim was sexually abused by three men at Shalimar Bagh on December 12, when she was sitting in a park with her male friend.

The accused reportedly hit the male friend and robbed him, before raping the victim, police said.

Saroj was produced in the court of CJM and taken to Delhi on 24 hours transit remand this evening. PTI CORR SAB SRY .

