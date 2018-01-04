New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing money from a donation box of a church in Lutyens Delhi, police said today.

A prayer programme was being held at the CNI Church, Pandit Pant Marg here yesterday. Around 6pm, a man was standing there with a Bible in his hand near the donation box, they added.

While he was praying, he allegedly broke the lock of the donation box and took all the money from it, the police said.

The area was under surveillance of CCTV cameras and all the activities of the accused were noticed by the manager of the CNI Church, who informed the church staff and police about the activities of the accused, they said.

Subsequently, the accused, Pawan Kumar Chouhan, was arrested and stolen money of Rs 1,300 was recovered from him, the police said.

During interrogation, the accused also confessed his involvement in two other theft cases with the same modus operandi in the jurisdiction of the North Avenue police station, they said. PTI SLB KJ .

