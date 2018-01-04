New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A 74-year-old man today allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train at a Delhi Metro station on the Yellow Line, security officials said.

The incident happened around 2:45pm at the GTB Nagar station when a train bound for Huda City Centre was entering Platform 1, they said.

The deceased has been identified as B Das, a resident of Adarsh Nagar area in the national capital.

After Das jumped before the train, he was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved, the officials said.

A suicide note was recovered from him. The letter said he was taking the extreme step because of family issues, they added.

The police was probing the incident. PTI NES ABH .

