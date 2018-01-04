Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) A 31-year-old man jumped off the iconic Bandra Worli sea link in a bid to commit suicide today but has survived the attempt, police said.

Nikhar Sadhu allegedly took a plunge into the Arabian sea from the Worli-end of the link at around 11:50 AM, said senior Police Inspector Gajanan Desurkar.

Another official said that Sadhu, travelling in a taxi, allegedly asked the cabbie to pull over saying he wanted to click some pictures.

However, he got down and jumped off, he said.

The cabbie called up the police control room, following which a team of police personnel was rushed to the spot, he said.

Sadhu was traced with the help of locals and was admitted in hospital.

He is yet to regain consciousness, the official added.

Police are investigating the trigger behind Sadhu taking the extreme step.

Further investigation is on. PTI AVI NSK .

