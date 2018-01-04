Jamshedpur, Jan 4 (PTI) The father and brother of a teenager, who was hacked to death in an alleged case of honour killing, have been arrested at Galudih, 40 km from here, in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, police said today.

Dasrath Mahato (55) and his son Rajkishore Mahato (22) were arrested yesterday for killing the girl on January 1 over her alleged affair with a youth outside her caste, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Musaboni) Ajit Kumar Vimal said.

The victim, Niyati Mahato, was allegedly having an affair with a youth from a Bengali community, he said.

"When the girl visited the youth's place on January 1, his father called up Dasrath to inform about her," Vimal said.

Soon after, Dasrath, accompanied by his son, visited the youth's home to fetch Niyati.

"The father-son duo then took the girl to Swarnarekha river bank and hacked her to death with an axe," Vimal said, adding that Dasrath has confessed to his crime.

The duo was sent to jail today and the process to produce them before a local court was underway, the officer added. PTI BS RMS .

