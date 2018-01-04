Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) Different parts of West Bengal today felt the chill as the mecury dipped to the season's lowest at a number of places in the state.

Sriniketan recorded the day's lowest temperature at 7.2 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Kolkatans brought out heavy woollens for the first time this season with the mercury dropping to 11.9 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department has forecast night temperatures of around 11 degrees Celsius for the next five days in the metropolis, as northerly winds continue to sweep the plains of the state.

Other places that recorded sub-10 degree temperatures were Asansol (8.2 degrees Celsius), Bankura (9.6 degrees Celsius), Burdwan (8.9 degrees Celsius) and Coochbehar (9.7 degrees Celsius).

The weatherman has forecast fog or mist in some parts of the state during the morning and clear skies during the day. PTI AMR RBT .

