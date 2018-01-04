Los Angeles, Jan 4 (PTI) Director Ridley Scott has praised Michelle Williams, calling her "a many layered artiste" who takes her job seriously.

The 80-year-old director, who is collaborating with the actor in his film "All The Money In The World", said she added a "certain physicality" to the character of Gail Harris.

"Michelle is a rare bird, a many layered artiste who takes it very seriously. The material we found on Gail was limited.

"Press would raid her car, her doorways, get her on camera when she would have to address the press. You do see a certain physicality in her which Michelle incorporated," Scott said in a statement.

Williams plays the mother of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III who gets kidnapped in the 1973-set film, which traces how his grandfather, J Paul Getty, negotiates the ransom with the perpetrators.

Christopher Plummer, who replaced Kevin Spacey as J Paul Getty after sexual allegations levelled against the actor, said he is a "huge fan" of Williams.

"She's a marvellous young actress with great versatility.

It was fantastic to work with her, even for such a brief time," he said.

"All The Money In The World" is set to be released tomorrow. PTI RDS BK .

