Los Angeles, Jan 4 (PTI) Actor Mira Sorvino has expressed love and appreciation for her Paul Sovino after he recently threatened to kill disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein for harassing her.

Mira Sorvino was one of the first women to come forward and accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment. She had said that the Hollywood producer blacklisted her after she rejected his advances.

"My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment. All the love in my heart! He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist- the wisest and most human advice giver, and best grandpa ever," Mira tweeted in response to a journalist, who had posted a video of her 1996 Oscar speech, in which she paid tribute to elder Sorvino.

Earlier, Paul Sorvino, in a strong message to Weinstein, had threatened to kill him.

"If I meet (Weinstein) on the street Â— he oughta hope that he goes to jail, because if we come across, I think he'll be lying on the floor, somehow, magically," Paul Sorvino had told TMZ in an interview.

"He's going to go to jail. Oh yeah... Good for him if he goes, because if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the (expletive). Real simple," he added. PTI RB BK .

