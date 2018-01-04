Los Angeles, Jan 4 (PTI) Actor Mira Sorvino will have a guest appearance in an upcoming episode of "Modern Family".

The Oscar-winning actor will play the role of Nicole Rosemary Page, who is the founder of lifestyle brand named Nerp.

The episode will air on January 17, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Sorvino, who won an Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Woody Allen's "Mighty Aphrodite", is one of the women who have accused media mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Recently, director Peter Jackson had claimed that Weinstein designed a "smear campaign" against Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino and discouraged him to offer roles to the two actors. PTI RB RB .

