Srinagar, Jan 4 (PTI) Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq today condemned the killing of a 25-year-old man by unknown gunmen in Sopore area of north Kashmir Baramulla district.

"(I am) deeply saddened and strongly condemn the killing of 25-year-old Arif Ahmed Sofi of Sopore by unknown assailants," Mirwaiz wrote on his Twitter handle.

"Killing human beings in every form is cowardly and against humanity," the separatist leader said.

Arif Ahmed Sofi, a resident of Wahipora-Younsoo in Handwara, was shot dead by the gunmen at Harwan-Bomai in Sopore last night. PTI MIJ MG .

