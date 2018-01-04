New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Mobile subscriber base is estimated to have reached 97.54 crore in November with net addition of 83.3 lakh new customers, as per industry body COAI.

The estimates include October subscriber base data of Reliance Jio with 14.59 crore customers and MTNL with 36 lakh.

"As per the data, India's private telecom service providers have a total of 975.40 million subscribers. The data also includes the figures of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) by the end of October 2017," the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) today said in a statement.

As per data released by COAI, Bharti Airtel held the top position with 29.68 per cent market share and added another 40.4 lakh subscribers during November, taking its total subscriber base to 28.95 crore.

Airtel was closely followed by Vodafone which ended November with 21.1 crore subscribers, while Idea Cellular Ltd stood at 19.4 crore subscribers at the end of the eleventh month of the year.

Airtel also led the subscribers growth with net addition of 43.4 lakh customers, followed by Idea which added 32 lakh customers and Vodafone with 27 lakh net customer addition.

Aircel and Telenor lost about 10,000 and 12.5 lakh customers respectively as per the report.

The COAI data showed UP (East) circle remained at the top with total 8.49 crore subscribers, while Maharashtra remained at second position with a total of 8.15 crore mobile subscribers. PTI PRS MKJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.