Lucknow, Jan 4 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continue unabated in Uttar Pradesh with several parts of the state recording a fall in day temperatures today.

Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest temperature at 3.4 degrees Celsius, a MeT official said.

Dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated places in the northern state, he said.

Day temperatures markedly fell in Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Moradabad divisions, the MeT said, adding that it was markedly below normal in Faizabad, Agra, Meerut divisions; appreciably below normal in Kanpur, and normal in Lucknow division.

The weather is likely to remain dry with shallow to moderate fog at a few places over the state, the MeT added.

