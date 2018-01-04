Los Angeles, Jan 4 (PTI) Will Smith, Joel Edgerton and director David Ayer are expected to return for the sequel of "Bright".

The movie, which also featured Noomi Rapace, premiered on December 22 last year but was panned by the critics.

It is, however, the highest viewed film ever on the service in its first week of release and one of the biggest originals they have ever launched, according to Netflix.

The streaming giant released a teaser with a video of orcs auditioning for the sequel.

"Announcement: Orc auditions for the 'Bright' sequel are now closed. Thank you. Have a nice day," Netflix tweeted.

Ayer was in India last month to promote the film with the star cast and expressed a desire to explore the "Bright" universe further.

"I think it is a big enough world and there is lot to explore. Let us see how the movie does and if the audience wants more," he had told PTI in an interview.

Film's producer Eric Newman had also confirmed plans for a sequel.

"Hopefully, we get to make more 'Brights' and if we can do that and do a scene here in Mumbai, that would be great," Newman, who is also one of the producers on "Narcos", had told PTI.

Writer Max Landis, however, is not returning for the sequel, reported Variety.

"Bright" revolves around a human LAPD officer and his Orc companion as they patrol the streets. They battle their prejudice and mistrust to protect a relic, which in the wrong hands, could destroy the world. PTI RB BK BK .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.