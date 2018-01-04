Guwahati, Jan 4 (PTI) Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant has been appointed as an adviser by NorthEast United FC for the remainder of the Indian Super League season.

"I agreed to the challenge and I am hitting the ground running. India is a new and exciting environment for football and I look forward to the pace of the League. I have confidence in the club and we will do all we can to take the club forward," said Grant, who is a long-time friend of NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham.

Grant moved to England in 2006 to become Technical Director of Portsmouth before being appointed Director of football at Chelsea in July 2007 and steered the team into the Champions League final and the League Cup final.

Grant has spent the majority of his career coaching and managing in Israel, winning a number of national league and cup victories with different teams, and also managing the Israeli national team for four years.

His last appointment was coach of the Ghana national football team. PTI SSC SSC .

