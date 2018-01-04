Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) The body of a newborn boy wrapped in cloth was found in a garbage dump in Usmanpur village here, police said today.

The baby's body was found yesterday, and a village guard informed the police about it, they said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a case has been registered in this connection," Station House Officer (SHO) Kishan Kumar said.

Earlier, on January 1, body of a newborn girl was found in a garbage dump in Purkazi town. PTI CORR MG .

