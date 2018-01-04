New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Nickel prices were trading 0.44 per cent lower at Rs 787.40 per kg in futures trade today after participants cut bets amid subdued demand in the domestic spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel for delivery in January was trading lower by Rs 3.50, or 0.44 per cent, at Rs 787.40 per kg in a business turnover of 812 lots.

The metal for delivery in February also lost Rs 3, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 792.20 per kg in a turnover of 17 lots.

Analysts said, the fall in metal in futures trade was mostly due to low demand from alloy-makers. PTI SUN KPS ANS MKJ .

