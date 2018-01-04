Neyveli (TN), Jan 4 (PTI) A Rs 68 crore specialised mining equipment has been commissioned at public sector NLC India here.

The '700 litre bucket wheel excavator' was based on the order given by NLC India to mining equipment maker TENOVA India, which includes design, manufacture of all mechanical, structural, electrical components.

The machine was formally commissioned by Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar at a function at Mine-II recently on Janury one, a company statement said.

"Besides reaching the target and carrying out the work in time, it is more important that all the work should be accomplished, without any incident of accident", Kumar said.

The equipment was commissioned five months ahead of scheduled date, the release said.

While the components of the equipment were "indigenously manufactured", the release said, the machine has a capacity to produce 1,400 cubic meter per hour.

NLC India Ltd, Chairman and Managing Director Dr Sarat Kumar Acharya and senior officials participated in the event, the release added. PTI VIJ RC .

