New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The government is not planning to merge two technical colleges if they are in the vicinity of each other, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

Minister of State for Human Resource Development Satya Pal Singh clarified in response to a written question in the Rajya Sabha that the "All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) is not toying with the idea of merging two colleges in the vicinity of each other".

"However, as per provisions under the approval process, the private technical institutions with large number of vacant seats may apply for voluntary closure of the courses or reduction in intake," Singh said. PTI GJS KJ .

