Los Angeles, Jan 4 (PTI) Actor Christian Bale, who played Batman in the famous Christopher Nolan series, has said that he not a fan of the superhero genre.

The 43-year-old actor starred as the iconic caped crusader in Nolan's "Batman Begins", "The Dark Knight" and "The Dark Knight Rises".

During an interview on MTV's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Bale said he has not seen the performance of Ben Affleck as Batman but will certainly see it at some point.

"I have not seen (Ben Affleck's Batman). Yes I'm interested (in seeing it), my son seemed like he was really interested but then I realised he just wanted to see the trailer. I tend to go see films that (my kids) want to see," Bale said.

"I have to confess I'm not a huge superhero film fan.

People seem surprised at that, I don't know why. I've not seen any of the 'Avengers' films or any of those films at all. I hear they're very good, but I'm quite happy just hearing they're very good," he added.

Bale also confirmed the reports that he was approached for a role in "Solo: A Star Wars Story" that ultimately went to Woody Harrelson.

"Yes, (it was) very tempting. I not only love the films going back to my childhood but also have a very long relationship with Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall because they did 'Empire of the Sun' many years back. There was discussion, (and) I hope there will be future discussions," Bale said. PTI RB RB .

