Bulandshahr (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) In an exchange of fire with police, a notorious robber, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, was killed today, the police said.

The robber along with an accomplice had looted Rs 10.60 lakh at Syana road locality here yesterday, SSP Muniraj said.

A police team intercepted both the accused at Walipura Canal here, the SSP said, adding they started firing at the team.

In an exchange of fire, one of the robbers-- Satvir-- was killed, but the other managed to flee from the spot.

Satvir was carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head and had nine cases of dacoity and loot registered against him, the SSP said. PTI CORR DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.