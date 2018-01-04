Kolkata, Jan 4 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress today hit out at the Assam Police for lodging an FIR against its leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said such an action would not stop her from fighting for the cause of the Bengalis.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said if the BJP and the Assam government think that they can stop the party and Banerjee from fighting for the cause of Muslims then they are living in a "fool's paradise".

"Such police cases and FIRs won't be able to stop Mamata Banerjee and the TMC from fighting for the cause of Bsengalis.

We have seen such tactics to drive out Bengalis from Assam. If Bengalis are in danger then Mamata Banerjee and the TMC won't sit idle," Chatterjee, who is also the state parliamentary affairs minister, said.

Chatterjee's comments came after the Assam Police today registering an FIR against Chief Minister Banerjee for allegedly making inflammatory speech over updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the northeastern state.

Addressing a meeting at Ahmedpur in West Bengal yesterday, Banerjee had accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of "hatching a conspiracy" to drive out Bengalis from Assam by "excluding" their names from the first draft of the NRC published on the December 31 midnight.

The NRC of 1951 is being updated in Assam under the supervision of the Supreme Court to identify original residents of the state in order to check illegal migration.

PTI PNT KK TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.