New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A one-day national students organisations conference was held here today with scores of student bodies from across the country taking part in it and resolving to bring in "electoral reforms" in student polls.

The conference was organised by the Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI).

Resolutions that were passed included demanding independent Election Commission headed by a retired Chief Election Commissioner, compulsory and direct election in all colleges and universities using ballot paper, revision of election expenditure including Social Media, a press release issued by the NSUI said.

Online voting, cyber laws to curb malicious social media campaigns against candidates, and reservation of seats for women candidates, allowance for unemployed were some of the other resolutions passed.

The participants of the conference also demanded for a Students Rights Charter, which would provide specific rights for students and directive principles to be followed by colleges and varsities.

"The charter proposes that a university administration must strive to fulfil the obligations towards its students.

Governing council of a college, academic council and executive council of a university and student rights commission and student court will enforce the charter," said the statement.

Around 30 students bodies including NAGA Student's Union, Jharkhand Chhatra Sangh, Swaraj Abhiyan, Joint Action Committee Â– Benaras Hindu University, Telangana Students Union, Panjab Students Union, Osmania University Student Action Commision, Jammu and Kashmir Students Union took part in the event.

NSUI President Fairoz Khan said the resolutions passed in such conferences will be the inputs for the draft bill.

"The draft will be submitted to MPs so that it will be introduced as private members bill in the Parliament," Khan had said. PTI CPB KIS .

