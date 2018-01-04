New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Oberoi Group today announced the reopening of its flagship property in the capital - The Oberoi, New Delhi - after keeping it closed for renovation since April 1, 2016.

A multi-million dollar transformation of the 220-room hotel was directed by designer Adam D Tihany, who took Edward Lutyens' modernist vision as his inspiration, Oberoi Group said in a statement.

The renovation was expected to take two years but was completed three months ahead of schedule, it added.

Oberoi Group Executive Chairman P R S Oberoi termed it a significant moment for the Group.

"When my late father Rai Bahadur M S Oberoi opened the hotel in the autumn of 1965, he wished it to be the most modern luxury hotel. I am confident that The Oberoi, New Delhi will continue this tradition," he said.

Founded in 1934, the Oberoi Group operates 32 five star hotels, two Nile cruisers and a motor vessel in the backwaters of Kerala under the luxury 'Oberoi' and five-star 'Trident' brands in several countries.

The Group is also engaged in flight catering, managing airport restaurants, travel and tour services, car rentals, project management and corporate air charters. PTI AKT ANU .

