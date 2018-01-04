Islamabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Pakistan and Japan exchanged views on the evolving peace and security environment in their respective regions and on international issues of mutual interest during a meeting between their foreign ministers here.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif briefed his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts that are targeting all terrorists, irrespective of their origin or orientation.

They exchanged views on the evolving peace and security environment in their respective regions and on international issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Asif briefed Foreign Minister Kono on PakistanÂ’s efforts to enhance regional connectivity and development including through China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

They further agreed to maintain the momentum in high level exchanges between the two countries, the statement said.

The Japanese side was also briefed about Pakistan's credentials for membership of the elite Nuclear Suppliers Group, the statement added.

Kono, who was here on a two-day visit starting January 3, also paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and met Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. PTI SH ZH .

