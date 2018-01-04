New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A Parliamentary panel has expressed "serious concern" over the Quality Council of India compromising with the quality of affiliation and accreditation process and not following the set norms in respect of industrial training institutes' (ITIs') infrastructure and faculty.

In its report on ITIs and Skill Development Initiative Scheme tabled in Parliament today, the Standing Committee on Labour chaired by Kirit Somaiya said non-compliance with norms by QCI has defeated the purpose of providing quality skills to youth and has resulted in several derelictions found in ITIs in various states.

"The Committee has found that during 2014-16, there were a huge volume of public grievances/complaints regarding accreditation of ITIs by QCI. Currently, QCI is not playing any role and 183 cases are pending in High Court," it said.

Expressing serious concern over the "non-transparency" in the accreditation process, the Committee has also pointed out at the flaws in the inspection mechanism set by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

It has suggested that apart from examining the 263 cases, on which the complaints were received, the Ministry needs to conduct a compulsory review of all 6,729 cases which the QCI had forwarded for accreditation. PTI RSN SBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.