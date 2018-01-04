shrines Madurai, Jan 4 (PTI) A PIL has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking appointment of an honest IAS officer exclusively for managing the 490 temples and its properties.

A division bench of Justice Sathayanarayanan and Justice Hemalatha issued notice to the Kanyakumari Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department and Dewaswom board, and posted the case for hearing to February 5.

The petitioner Ayyappan claimed that the HR and CE act was clear that temple revenue should be spent only for Hindus welfare and temple poojas.

But the joint commissioner and devaswom board in the district were violating the act, he alleged.

"Hence the management of the temples should be handed over to an honest IAS officer," the petitioner submitted. PTI SSN BN .

