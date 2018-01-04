Bhusawal, Jan 4 (PTI) Police have charged 11 people arrested for violence that erupted here during Wednesday's bandh with attempt to murder, police officials informed today.

Officials said that search operations were continuing to apprehend more people involved in these incidents that occurred during Wednesday's bandh call given by groups protesting the incidents at Bhima-Koregaon on January 1.

Bhusawal Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nilotpal today said that 11 people were arrested and presented before court while more arrests were expected as police scoured CCTV images to trace those involved in the violence.

Nilotpal added that those arrested have been charged with attempt to murder apart from laws related to vandalism of public property.

The protests yesterday turned violent in Bhusawal with protesters stoning buses and vandalising shops.

Areas like Jamner Road and Khadka Road were restive yesterday, police said. PTI COR BNM .

