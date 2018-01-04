Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Following are the opening Hyderabad, Jan 4 (PTI) Following are the opening prices of seeds, cakes, oils, raw oils and refined oils here today.

Oilseeds: Groundnut (per 80 kg) 3800,Castor (per 25 kg) 4250, Sunflower (per quintal) 3600, Cotton (per quintal) 1900, Soyabean (per quintal) 3150.

Oil Cakes: Groundnut (per 70 kg) 1750,Castor (per 70 kg) 780,Sunflower (per 100 kg) 2550, Cotton (per 70 kg new) 1800, Soyabean (per quintal) 2500.

Raw Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 840,Castor 920 Sunflower 700, Cotton 690,Soyabean 665,R B 4/7 590,C P Domestic 615.

Refined Oils (per 10 kg) Groundnut 860,Castor 950, Sunflower 752, Cotton (Yellow) 725,Cotton (White) 735, Soyabean (White) 705,Soyabean (Yellow) 695, Palm Oil 645, R B 4/7 690, Vanaspati 1010-1110. PTI CVP RRC .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.