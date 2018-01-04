Puducherry, Jan 4 (PTI) Puducherry government would introduce yoga as part of school curriculum soon, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said here today.

Inaugurating 24th International Yoga Festival organised by Department of Tourism, Puducherry, he said that the schools would train students on yoga on three days in a week.

The intention was to ensure that the students developed sound mind and body by practising yoga, he said.

He said that the government would also conduct several programmes on international yoga day on June 21.

Yoga teachers and practitioners from different parts of the country and delegates from abroad presented special lectures and demonstrations on different features of yoga.

