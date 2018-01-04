Mumbai, Jan 04 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 63.3914 against the US dollar and 76.2472 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 63.4833 and 76.5418, on yeserday.

The according to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 85.7432 and 56.31 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

