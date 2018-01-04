New York, Jan 4 (PTI) Reality TV personality Rob Kardashian has denied assault claims levelled against him by former fiancee Blac Chyna in a previous lawsuit.

According to documents acquired by Page Six via The Blast, Kardashian claims Chyna "did not suffer any injury or harm as a result of any conduct by (Rob)." He alleges she even tried to choke him with an iPhone cord and he has filed a lawsuit against her seeking damages.

Kardashian said she was under the influence of drugs and alcohol on the night of December 14, 2016.

In the lawsuit, he claims Chyna called two of his friends on FaceTime and was "carelessly playing with Rob's gun unaware if the gun was loaded or if the safety was on".

Kardashian alleges later in the evening, "Chyna lunged towards Rob with an iPhone charging cable and attempted to strangle Rob with the cord around his neck." The previous suit filed by Chyna read, "Rob was so out of control that he tore the hinges off my bedroom door so I retreated to the bathroom and then hid in the closet in the bathroom after locking the bathroom door." While Kardashian said the claims are merely "expressions of opinion" and he has requested the judge to dismiss the case. He has filed a lawsuit against Chyna.

He also claims Chyna cannot allege breach of contract regarding their former E! reality series "Rob & Chyna" because in case of any contract breached from his side, it would also mean she breached it.

Kardashian has requested the judge to dismiss the case.

The on-again, off-again couple have had a very public tumultuous relationship, with Kardashian sharing a series of Instagram posts (then deleted) accusing Chyna of infidelity and posting her explicit photos last July.

The former couple share a 13-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian. PTI RDS RDS .

