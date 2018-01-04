Samastipur (Bihar), Jan 4 (PTI) Armed robbers struck at a bank here today, held the employees and customers at gunpoint and decamped with nearly Rs 50 lakh kept in the cash box, police said.

The incident took place at around 10.30 A.M. when the motorcycle-borne robbers, said to be more than six in number, struck at the UCO Bank in the town's Gola Road area, the bank's manager Rakesh Kumar Singh told PTI over phone.

He said three of the robbers entered the bank building while the remaining ones stood outside to prevent entry and exit. Those miscreants who had entered the bank held the employees and customers at gunpoint and grabbed the keys of the cash box.

The security guard had not reported for duty by that time and only "six to seven customers" were inside the bank in addition to other bank staff, Singh said.

The robbers took out Rs 48.49 lakh kept inside the cash and decamped, the bank manager said adding that they had also disconnected all CCTV cameras upon entering the bank.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Samastipur, Deepak Ranjan said that police have launched an investigation into the robbery and footages of CCTV cameras installed at nearby shops were being examined to identify the culprits. PTI CORR ANW NAC SNS .

