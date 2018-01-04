Puducherry, Jan 4 (PTI) Centrally sponsored JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) here will have an indoor sports complex at a cost of Rs 13.5 crore, a top official said today.

JIPMER Director S C Parija, who laid the foundation of the complex on the precincts of the institute, said the complex would come up in 10 months' time in an area measuring 40,299 sq ft.

He said that there would be volleyball, basketball, throw ball and badminton courts in the complex.

JIPMER had been feeling the need for indoor sports facility and this is being met now, he added.

Medical Superintendent Ashok Sankar Badhe was among those present. PTI CORR SS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.