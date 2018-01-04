Greater Noida, Jan 3 (PTI) Food safety officials today said a fine of about Rs 60 lakh has been imposed on more than 40 firms whose samples failed lab test.

Gautam Buddha Nagar food safety department designated officer Sanjay Sharma said the additional district magistrate has levied the fine of Rs 60 lakh on 43 firms whose food samples failed in lab tests.

The fine amount ranged between Rs 5,000 to Rs 3 lakh, he said.

The food samples that were taken included paneer, pizza, cooking oil, milk, pulses, spices and bottled water, he said.

PTI COR TIR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.