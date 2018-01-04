Panaji/Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) In a mass outreach programme, the RSS will be holding "Hindu Chetna Sangam" in various parts of Konkan Prant (region), including Goa, on January 7 and is making "maximum" use of social media for mobilising people.

Various events would be held under the aegis of Sangam across 263 talukas of the coastal Konkan region including at 18 places in Goa.

The events are mainly aimed at reaching to masses and starting new units.

According to a top Sangh office-bearer, around 40,000 people are expected to participate in the events to be held in Konkan Prant and Goa on January 7.

RSS Goa chief Laxman Behre told reporters here that the Hindu Chetna Sangam is aimed at starting RSS local units at places that have remained out of reach for Sangh so far.

"The programmes (under Sangam) mainly target the college-going and working youths. Around 40,000 people are expected to participate in all these events under Chetna Sangam," he said.

Behre said Swayamsevaks of RSS' Konkan prant comprising Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts--all in Maharashtra, and the entire state of Goa have been working tirelessly for more than 85 years to spread the RSS across every part to reach people.

He said RSS 'shakhas' are currently held at 570 places in the Konkan prant while "saptahik milans" (weekly meetings) take place at 451 places.

"Goa, which comprises two districts, has 22 RSS shakhas (where) 29 'saptahik Milans' (are held)," Behre said.

He said more than 400 people have associated themselves with Sangh through its "Join RSS" programme in Goa.

"This number depicts the expansion of RSS across the country and in Goa. However, this programme (Hindu Chetna Sangam) is aimed at reaching to all sections of masses and also to those who are left behind," Behre said.

Meanwhile, a Sangh office-bearer in Maharashtra's Thane told reporters today that the Hindutva organisation has been making the maximum use of social media to make the January 7 event a huge success.

"As many as 1.15 lakh persons registered themselves through mobile application 'Join RSS' in Konakan Prant comprising Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Goa divisions," RSS leader Vivekanand Vadke told reporters.

The 'Join RSS' "movement" is a total success through which we could involve lakhs of people in RSS activities and undertake various works of social importance, he said.

"The RSS employed most modern technology to reach to maximum number of people and involve them in our social activities," Vadke said.

He said RSS' 'Kutumba Prabhodhan' drive, which was a total success in Karnataka, would be extended to other parts of the country.

Vadke refused comment on the Monday's caste clashes in Pune district that triggered violent protests by Dalits across Maharashtra yesterday. PTI RPS CORR NSK .

