New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Property tax exemption for gallantry awardees, coffee house in big parks, mobile restaurants and co-branding of markets with private firms, were among the suggestions made by the members of the SDMC's panel today.

A special meeting of the Standing Committee of the BJP- led South Delhi Municipal Corporation was held at the Civic Centre here to discuss the SDMC's annual budget, ahead of its finalisation later this month.

Committee's vice-chairman Nandini Sharma, in her address also emphasised that the three corporations have been battling "a strong perception of corruption" and there has to be something proposed in the budget as well to "improve the image".

"We are all committed to do good work and for this budget, I would like to offer some suggestions that can also help boost our revenue, besides benefiting the common man.

"We can work on waterless urinals and a documentary could also be made on proper usage of toilets. In big parks, we can have a coffee centre and in market spaces, street furnitures could be set up to offer street food in hygienic condition.

So, that the SDMC earns from it," she said.

The Malviya Nagar BJP councillor also suggested introducing mobile restaurants or food trucks, collection of ashes from river fronts and its disposal in Haridwar or Garhmukteshwar, besides offering wood shavings for use in the funeral pyre, to the poor for free.

Congress councillor and panel member Abhishek Dutt batted for commercialisation and co-branding of markets on the line of several Delhi Metro stations.

"We have Vishwavidyalaya and Shivaji Stadium, and various other stations, which carry the name of a private brand.

"Similarly, our markets say in Lajpat Nagar can be co- branded with a private company, who will then be responsible for its cleanliness and maintenance, besides bringing revenues to the SDMC," he said.

The Andrews Ganj councillor also suggested that gallantry award winners should be exempted from payment of property tax.

"So, many people have laid down their lives in war times and peace times. And, I strongly feel that those who have been decorated with gallantry awards, like Param Vir Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra and Vir Chakra, should be kept out of its ambit.

"We feel proud of them, and we can do this for those brave ones, or for their immediate family in case of those who have died," he said.

The suggestions were made during the meeting to the panel's chairman Bhupender Gupta, who will finalise tomorrow, which all suggestions could be incorporated in the budget.

The SDMC budget for the year 2017-18 was presented by municipal commissioner P K Goel on December 9. PTI KND KJ .

