Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Australian captain Steve Smith is delighted to be back at Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Smith had been part of the Rajasthan Royals team in 2014 and 2015, when he led the side to the playoffs. In 69 IPL matches, Smith has scored 1703 runs at an average of 37.02 with one century and five half-centuries.

Smith said, "I am really excited to be standing by the Rajasthan Royals in this season of the IPL. It's a great franchise with great people around. I loved playing for them in the past and I am looking forward to once again joining the team and making a big difference in the IPL this year." He was the captain of the Rising Pune Supergiant team in the last season of IPL and powered his team to the final of the tournament. Smith is the only player to be retained by the franchise.

"We welcome Steve Smith on board. His presence will mean a lot to the team as we look forward to a fresh beginning and a successful season. Steve has been with the Royals in the past and has done a fantastic job," said Manoj Badale, co- owner of Rajasthan Royals. PTI AH ATK .

