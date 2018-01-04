Panaji, Jan 03 (PTI) Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, citing the successful Christmas and New Year season, said that Goa had once again proved that it was a safe destination for holidayers.

Ajgaonkar today issued a statement here thanking Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, the Home department, Goa police and all other tourism stakeholders and Goans for successfully managing the peak tourist inflow during Christmas and New Year celebrations in Goa.

He thanked them for extending their support, warmth and hospitality to the visiting tourists.

"It is proven that Goa is known for its hospitality and this time we have shown it once again to the world and nation that Goa is a safe destination for tourists. The state and the government under Parrikar has ensured smooth and peaceful celebrations of Christmas and New Year," the minister said.

He added that Goa will soon be gearing up for its annual festivals like Carnival, Shigmo spring festival among others and invited tourists to take part in them. PTI RPS BNM .

