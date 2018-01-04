Govt New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Discussions are underway with Westinghouse Electric Company for a "viable project proposal" to set up six nuclear power reactors, the government informed Rajya Sabha today.

The project is planned to be set up at Kovvada in Andhra Pradesh and comprises six units of 1,208 MW each, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple portfolios, said in a written reply to a question.

"Presently, discussions with M/s. Westinghouse Electric Company (WEC) are in progress to arrive at a viable project proposal for setting up six nuclear power reactors," he said.

Details on the cost and schedule of the project will emerge after the proposal is finalised. PTI KND MIN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.