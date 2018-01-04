Kochi, Jan 4 (PTI) The first Techstars Startup Weekend, a 54-hour events-based programme designed to provide superior experiential education for technical and non-technical entrepreneurs, will be held at Kerala Technology Information Zone, Kinfra Hi-Tech Park, from January 19 to 21 here.

The weekend events, being organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Google for Entrepreneurs, are centered on action, innovation, and education and will discuss business model development, basic prototype creation and demonstration with a panel of potential investors and local entrepreneurs.

Participants will be challenged with building functional startups during the programme and can look for opportunities to collaborate with like-minded individuals outside of their daily networks, they said in a release.

Participants will have five minutes to present their products or services to the crowd and a panel of experts and also get the opportunity to talk to the judges and mingle with mentors.

The event offers cash prizes upto Rs 50,000. Registration can be made at: https://in.explara.com/e/swkochi2017.

The last date of registration is January 10. Startup Weekends are about learning by doing, whether one is learning a new skill or a new way of thinking.

The people who come to Startup Weekend will learn how to build and launch startups.

Techstars Startup Weekends are perfect opportunities to work on a new platform, learn a new programming language, or marketing it, organisers said. PTI TGB RC .

