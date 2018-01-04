: CM Adityanath Azamgarh (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Those dividing the society in the name of caste and religion will be exposed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today as he stressed that his government was committed to ensuring the security of 22 crore people of the state.

"The state government is committed to the security of UP's 22 crore people, the prosperity of farmers and the youth," the chief minister said after inaugurating schemes worth Rs 552 crore in Kisan Sahkari Mill compound in Sathiyav block here.

He said that it was because of the previous governments that the poison of casteism , communalism and terrorism spread in Azamgarh.

Adityanath stressed his government in its nine month of being in power had tried to wash it off totally and "now the image of Azamgarh would improve in other states as well as abroad and would be associated with development.

"Those who divided the society in the name of caste and religion will now be exposed," he said.

He alleged that funds were wasted because of the wrong policies of the previous governments.

"Those indulging in corruption and crime will be behind the bars...New employment opportunities will be created for the youth and all poor will have houses of their own by 2022," he said. PTI COR SAB ADS .

